BEATER Price (BEATR)
The live price of BEATER (BEATR) today is 0.00000734 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 71.68K USD. BEATR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BEATER Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BEATER price change within the day is -6.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BEATR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BEATR price information.
During today, the price change of BEATER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BEATER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BEATER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BEATER to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BEATER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-12.26%
-6.84%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BEATR is a token on the Avalanche blockchain that captures the spirit of every scraped-together, duct-taped chapter in our lives. It’s a meme token—but not just for laughs. BEATR celebrates the beater car: that rattling, wheezing ride you prayed would start each morning. The kind of vehicle held together by rust, zip ties, and hope. It’s unreliable, unsightly, and undeniably necessary—just like some of the choices we make in the crypto space. In a market obsessed with speed, polish, and flashy “Lambo” dreams, BEATR is a reminder that not everyone starts with a clean wallet or pristine portfolio. Sometimes, you limp through the bear market in a dented hatchback with three functioning gears—and that’s okay. BEATR leans into that chaos and honors the hustle. It’s the token you pick up when you’ve been rugged, rekt, and road-worn, but still show up for another day of degenerate trading. Built on Avalanche for its low fees and fast transactions (because no one driving a beater can afford high gas), BEATR is fueled by a community that’s been through it. It memes the madness and jokes about the journey, but under the hood is a project that values resilience, authenticity, and survival. Whether you’re cruising or broken down on the side of the road, BEATR is the token that rides with you. It might not get you far fast—but it’ll get you there eventually. Probably. Just check the oil.
