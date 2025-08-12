Bee Trade Finance Price (BTF)
Bee Trade Finance (BTF) is currently trading at 2.52 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BTF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BTF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BTF price information.
During today, the price change of Bee Trade Finance to USD was $ -0.124208428799967.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bee Trade Finance to USD was $ +0.0266799960.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bee Trade Finance to USD was $ +0.7352163000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bee Trade Finance to USD was $ +0.2821300742949373.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.124208428799967
|-4.69%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0266799960
|+1.06%
|60 Days
|$ +0.7352163000
|+29.18%
|90 Days
|$ +0.2821300742949373
|+12.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bee Trade Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.85%
-4.69%
+4.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bee Trade Finance (BTF) is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange offering the efficiency of a centralized order book. This hybrid approach allows the system to process multiple trades simultaneously, significantly improving transaction speed and efficiency. Unlike traditional decentralized exchanges, where every node must confirm a transaction before it is completed, BTF streamlines the process by enabling simultaneous trade execution without the delays caused by waiting for individual node confirmations. This innovative model combines the transparency and security of decentralized systems with the speed and convenience of centralized exchanges. By addressing scalability and transaction bottlenecks, BTF ensures a seamless trading experience for users, whether they are seasoned investors or newcomers to the crypto space. With its unique design, BTF bridges the gap between decentralized and centralized trading, offering a robust, efficient, and user-friendly platform for managing cryptocurrency trades.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Bee Trade Finance (BTF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTF token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BTF to VND
₫66,313.8
|1 BTF to AUD
A$3.8556
|1 BTF to GBP
￡1.8648
|1 BTF to EUR
€2.1672
|1 BTF to USD
$2.52
|1 BTF to MYR
RM10.6596
|1 BTF to TRY
₺102.5892
|1 BTF to JPY
¥372.96
|1 BTF to ARS
ARS$3,328.92
|1 BTF to RUB
₽200.3148
|1 BTF to INR
₹220.9032
|1 BTF to IDR
Rp41,311.4688
|1 BTF to KRW
₩3,499.9776
|1 BTF to PHP
₱144.0936
|1 BTF to EGP
￡E.122.2452
|1 BTF to BRL
R$13.7088
|1 BTF to CAD
C$3.4524
|1 BTF to BDT
৳307.0116
|1 BTF to NGN
₦3,870.9468
|1 BTF to UAH
₴104.7816
|1 BTF to VES
Bs327.6
|1 BTF to CLP
$2,439.36
|1 BTF to PKR
Rs717.318
|1 BTF to KZT
₸1,372.5432
|1 BTF to THB
฿81.7992
|1 BTF to TWD
NT$75.6252
|1 BTF to AED
د.إ9.2484
|1 BTF to CHF
Fr2.0412
|1 BTF to HKD
HK$19.7568
|1 BTF to MAD
.د.م22.8312
|1 BTF to MXN
$47.0736
|1 BTF to PLN
zł9.2232
|1 BTF to RON
лв10.9872
|1 BTF to SEK
kr24.2928
|1 BTF to BGN
лв4.2336
|1 BTF to HUF
Ft859.1688
|1 BTF to CZK
Kč53.0712
|1 BTF to KWD
د.ك0.7686
|1 BTF to ILS
₪8.5932