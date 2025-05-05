beFITTER Price (FIU)
The live price of beFITTER (FIU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.65K USD. FIU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key beFITTER Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- beFITTER price change within the day is -6.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 220.80M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FIU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FIU price information.
During today, the price change of beFITTER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of beFITTER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of beFITTER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of beFITTER to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.74%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-23.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of beFITTER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-6.19%
-6.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
beFITTER is a web3 fitnessfi and socialfi app that aims to build a healthier ecosystem helping users balance their life, improve mental & physical health, gain achievements and still get monetary incentives.
