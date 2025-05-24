Bemchain Price (BCN)
The live price of Bemchain (BCN) today is 0.01026694 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BCN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bemchain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.23K USD
- Bemchain price change within the day is -4.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bemchain to USD was $ -0.00044327857788612.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bemchain to USD was $ -0.0000087207.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bemchain to USD was $ +0.0013968305.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bemchain to USD was $ +0.0028084711672765575.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00044327857788612
|-4.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000087207
|-0.08%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0013968305
|+13.61%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0028084711672765575
|+37.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bemchain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
-4.13%
-10.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BCN tokens initated from 7.7.2021 with private sale and followed by a public sale, then the first release of product was launched in 6.2.2022 BCN token is a main currency for a multichain DEX which also provides NFT market and facilitates blockchain based games. BCN token soon will migrate to its own didicated blockchain (https://bemscan.io), which provide faster and more afordable transactions with its PoA algorithm infrastracture. BCN also will act as governance instrument on limited but effective parts of bemchain blockchain to regulate it with market fluctuations. There are also staking and yeildfarming planned for the migration to bemchain with BCN.
