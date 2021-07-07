Bemchain (BCN) Information

BCN tokens initated from 7.7.2021 with private sale and followed by a public sale, then the first release of product was launched in 6.2.2022 BCN token is a main currency for a multichain DEX which also provides NFT market and facilitates blockchain based games. BCN token soon will migrate to its own didicated blockchain (https://bemscan.io), which provide faster and more afordable transactions with its PoA algorithm infrastracture. BCN also will act as governance instrument on limited but effective parts of bemchain blockchain to regulate it with market fluctuations. There are also staking and yeildfarming planned for the migration to bemchain with BCN.