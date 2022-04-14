BEP20 LEO (BLEO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BEP20 LEO (BLEO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BEP20 LEO (BLEO) Information LeoFinance is a social media community that distributes LEO/wLEO/bLEO to authors and curators as tokenized rewards. The bLEO token is a BSC-bridge to our main chain token (LEO) on the Hive blockchain. Users earn tokenized rewards on our platform and can withdraw them as either wLEO (ERC20), bLEO(BSC) or LEO (Hive). Official Website: https://leofinance.io/ Buy BLEO Now!

BEP20 LEO (BLEO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BEP20 LEO (BLEO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.23M $ 2.23M $ 2.23M All-Time High: $ 0.324897 $ 0.324897 $ 0.324897 All-Time Low: $ 0.01588635 $ 0.01588635 $ 0.01588635 Current Price: $ 0.22185 $ 0.22185 $ 0.22185 Learn more about BEP20 LEO (BLEO) price

BEP20 LEO (BLEO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BEP20 LEO (BLEO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLEO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLEO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLEO's tokenomics, explore BLEO token's live price!

