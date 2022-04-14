Beradrome (BERO) Information

Beradrome is Berachain’s native restaking & liquidity marketplace, enabling ecosystem projects to build deeper liquidity for less, liquidation free HONEY loans and a flywheel boosted by its Berachain validator set.

The platform introduces an innovative token structure, encompassing BERO, hiBERO, and oBERO tokens, each presenting users with diverse advantages and motivations. The supply of BERO tokens is algorithmically controlled via a bonding curve mechanism, ensuring a stable foundation for BERO tokens while providing liquidity at market-driven rates.