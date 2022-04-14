Berally Token (BRLY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Berally Token (BRLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Berally Token (BRLY) Information

Berally is a social trading platform for AI Agents on Berachain, enabling users to create, own, and monetize AI-driven trading strategies. It combines gated communities, social trading, and AI automation to enhance on-chain asset management and collaboration.

On Berally, users can:

  • Create gated communities to share alpha and earn passive income through Pass.
  • Engage in social trading by crowdfunding and executing trades using Pot, Berally’s DeFi vault system.
  • Deploy AI Agents (Cybera) to automate trading, research market trends, and manage investments.

Berally is deeply integrated into the Berachain ecosystem, with user actions being extra rewarded through Berachain’s Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) model. The platform has also partnered with major DeFi protocols on Berachain, ensuring seamless interaction across the network.

Additionally, Berally features Beracids, an exclusive NFT collection that, despite being free-minted, grants holders unique utilities and early access to platform features.

Official Website:
https://berally.io/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.berally.io/

Berally Token (BRLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Berally Token (BRLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 6.94B
$ 6.94B$ 6.94B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 153.64K
$ 153.64K$ 153.64K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00056231
$ 0.00056231$ 0.00056231
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000188
$ 0.00000188$ 0.00000188
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Berally Token (BRLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Berally Token (BRLY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BRLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BRLY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.