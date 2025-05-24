BeromesButt Price (BUTT)
The live price of BeromesButt (BUTT) today is 0.00145216 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BUTT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BeromesButt Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BeromesButt price change within the day is -9.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BeromesButt to USD was $ -0.000154170902969171.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BeromesButt to USD was $ -0.0010148463.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BeromesButt to USD was $ -0.0010083428.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BeromesButt to USD was $ -0.008186292482919547.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000154170902969171
|-9.59%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010148463
|-69.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010083428
|-69.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008186292482919547
|-84.93%
Discover the latest price analysis of BeromesButt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-9.59%
-70.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BurrBear is the one-stop stablecoin shop on Berachain, building the Curve++ for the Berachain ecosystem. We've created a memcoin for the entire Berachain ecosystem while we wait for Berachain mainnet to launch in 2025, and it's taken off! Please find the "lore" from our community, below: We asked intern to deploy $BURR but intern accidentally typed $BUTT instead. $BUTT is BurrBear's memecoin on Base. Not a testnet token. Utility? It's Berome Powell's BUTT. Have fun buying Berome's BUTT.
