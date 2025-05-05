Bibox Price (BIX)
The live price of Bibox (BIX) today is 0.00400839 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 470.58K USD. BIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bibox Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bibox price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 117.40M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BIX price information.
During today, the price change of Bibox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bibox to USD was $ -0.0000919680.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bibox to USD was $ +0.0003330735.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bibox to USD was $ +0.0003074734820776853.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000919680
|-2.29%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003330735
|+8.31%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0003074734820776853
|+8.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bibox: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.00%
+5.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bibox is an intelligent transaction platform for blockchain asset, jointly established by a group of senior experts who are enthusiastic about blockchain and have a thorough knowledge in the areas of blockchain, finance and AI, etc. The platform was created to spread the word about digital asset and enable digital assets to facilitate our lives. We also hope that with our continuous efforts and accumulation of knowledge, we will work with our customers to build Bibox into a “world leading and transparent intelligent transaction platform for digital assets” by way of advanced AI technology and perfect user experience. We also want to make Bibox the best place for staff career development. Bibox is the next-generation digital asset exchange that embodies artificial intelligence technology for the first time in digital asset trading, thereby realizing a safer transaction security environment. It has improved the reliability and operability of the exchange itself with its advanced technology, which is known as the world's first personal intelligence digital asset trading platform. The Bibox Token used in the Bibox and the Huobi Token in Huobi are cross-listed on mutual trading platforms.
