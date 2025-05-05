BicOnBase Price (BIC)
The live price of BicOnBase (BIC) today is 0.00505428 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.81K USD. BIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BicOnBase Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BicOnBase price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 754.22K USD
Get real-time price updates of the BIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BIC price information.
During today, the price change of BicOnBase to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BicOnBase to USD was $ -0.0012681259.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BicOnBase to USD was $ -0.0025820582.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BicOnBase to USD was $ -0.008128879734342188.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012681259
|-25.09%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0025820582
|-51.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008128879734342188
|-61.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of BicOnBase: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 BIC to VND
₫133.0033782
|1 BIC to AUD
A$0.0077835912
|1 BIC to GBP
￡0.00379071
|1 BIC to EUR
€0.0044477664
|1 BIC to USD
$0.00505428
|1 BIC to MYR
RM0.0211268904
|1 BIC to TRY
₺0.1949941224
|1 BIC to JPY
¥0.728574462
|1 BIC to RUB
₽0.417988956
|1 BIC to INR
₹0.426075804
|1 BIC to IDR
Rp82.8570359232
|1 BIC to KRW
₩6.9810220788
|1 BIC to PHP
₱0.2804619972
|1 BIC to EGP
￡E.0.255999282
|1 BIC to BRL
R$0.0287588532
|1 BIC to CAD
C$0.0069243636
|1 BIC to BDT
৳0.616116732
|1 BIC to NGN
₦8.1258164988
|1 BIC to UAH
₴0.210258048
|1 BIC to VES
Bs0.44477664
|1 BIC to PKR
Rs1.4249026176
|1 BIC to KZT
₸2.6174094408
|1 BIC to THB
฿0.1666901544
|1 BIC to TWD
NT$0.149859402
|1 BIC to AED
د.إ0.0185492076
|1 BIC to CHF
Fr0.0041445096
|1 BIC to HKD
HK$0.03917067
|1 BIC to MAD
.د.م0.0468026328
|1 BIC to MXN
$0.0990133452