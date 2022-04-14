Big Coin (BCX) Tokenomics
Big Coin (BCX) is a token based on the BEP-20 smart chain. This is not just a token, but a belief. BCX is poised to revolutionize digital transactions and is designed to deliver substantial returns to its investors. Bcx is a premier investment in digital assets today, ensuring a smooth and grand journey towards secured transactions. Holders of bcx will recieve significant rewards for their loyalty. The longer you holder, the more you gain.
Understanding the tokenomics of Big Coin (BCX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BCX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BCX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
