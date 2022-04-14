Big Coin (BCX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Big Coin (BCX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Big Coin (BCX) Information Big Coin (BCX) is a token based on the BEP-20 smart chain. This is not just a token, but a belief. BCX is poised to revolutionize digital transactions and is designed to deliver substantial returns to its investors. Bcx is a premier investment in digital assets today, ensuring a smooth and grand journey towards secured transactions. Holders of bcx will recieve significant rewards for their loyalty. The longer you holder, the more you gain. Official Website: https://www.bigcoin.blog/

Big Coin (BCX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 50.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.40M All-Time High: $ 2.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.00109131 Current Price: $ 0.02801647

Big Coin (BCX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Big Coin (BCX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BCX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BCX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

