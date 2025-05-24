BiJiRi Price (BJR)
The live price of BiJiRi (BJR) today is 0.01442189 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BJR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BiJiRi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BiJiRi price change within the day is -6.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BiJiRi to USD was $ -0.00093740867975114.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BiJiRi to USD was $ -0.0033071658.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BiJiRi to USD was $ -0.0030921296.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BiJiRi to USD was $ -0.007760208549290458.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00093740867975114
|-6.10%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0033071658
|-22.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0030921296
|-21.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007760208549290458
|-34.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of BiJiRi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.02%
-6.10%
-11.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This project centers on 'Bijiri Art,' celebrating hips as a symbol of beauty and exploring new possibilities in aesthetics. It establishes a community that respects diversity and creativity, providing a system where artists and admirers can earn revenue through the 'BJR' token. The purpose of this project is to build a future world where artists can freely express their creativity. Through blockchain technology, we aim to infinitely expand the potential of individual beauty. By establishing an NFT marketplace for Bijiri art, we will create a new economic system where people can appreciate Bijiri art and earn rewards. We provide an environment that enables artists to bring their ideas to life and share their captivating works widely. To handle Bijiri art pieces as digital assets, we will tokenize images into NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and release them on the market. Additionally, we will issue a dedicated project token, "BJR," which will be utilized on exchanges and platforms for trading Bijiri art pieces.
