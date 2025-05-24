What is BiJiRi (BJR)

This project centers on 'Bijiri Art,' celebrating hips as a symbol of beauty and exploring new possibilities in aesthetics. It establishes a community that respects diversity and creativity, providing a system where artists and admirers can earn revenue through the 'BJR' token. The purpose of this project is to build a future world where artists can freely express their creativity. Through blockchain technology, we aim to infinitely expand the potential of individual beauty. By establishing an NFT marketplace for Bijiri art, we will create a new economic system where people can appreciate Bijiri art and earn rewards. We provide an environment that enables artists to bring their ideas to life and share their captivating works widely. To handle Bijiri art pieces as digital assets, we will tokenize images into NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and release them on the market. Additionally, we will issue a dedicated project token, "BJR," which will be utilized on exchanges and platforms for trading Bijiri art pieces.

BiJiRi (BJR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website