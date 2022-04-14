Binance Printer (PRINTR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Binance Printer (PRINTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Binance Printer (PRINTR) Information Binance Printer | $PRINTR A True Hold2Earn Tokenomics Project Where You Buy & Hold $PRINTR & Earn Automatic $USDT Rewards! Rewards Are 100% Automatic & Hassle Free! Just Buy & Hold! Total Tax: 4% #Binance Printer is a true #Hold2Earn protocol that gives you automatic, hassle free, $USDT rewards! No need to connect to a dApp or 3rd party site! All 4% of the tax is distributed to the holders automatically in the form of $USDT rewards every 60 minutes! Official Website: https://bnbprintr.vip/ Buy PRINTR Now!

Binance Printer (PRINTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Binance Printer (PRINTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 30.16K $ 30.16K $ 30.16K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 30.16K $ 30.16K $ 30.16K All-Time High: $ 0.00637739 $ 0.00637739 $ 0.00637739 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Binance Printer (PRINTR) price

Binance Printer (PRINTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Binance Printer (PRINTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PRINTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PRINTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PRINTR's tokenomics, explore PRINTR token's live price!

