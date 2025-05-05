BinaryX Price (BNX)
The live price of BinaryX (BNX) today is 2.24 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BNX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BinaryX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BinaryX price change within the day is +2.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BinaryX to USD was $ +0.061161.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BinaryX to USD was $ -0.0493716160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BinaryX to USD was $ +4.1724813760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BinaryX to USD was $ +2.06460410128923106.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.061161
|+2.81%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0493716160
|-2.20%
|60 Days
|$ +4.1724813760
|+186.27%
|90 Days
|$ +2.06460410128923106
|+1,177.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of BinaryX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
+2.81%
+2.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 BNX to VND
₫58,945.6
|1 BNX to AUD
A$3.4496
|1 BNX to GBP
￡1.68
|1 BNX to EUR
€1.9712
|1 BNX to USD
$2.24
|1 BNX to MYR
RM9.3632
|1 BNX to TRY
₺86.4192
|1 BNX to JPY
¥322.896
|1 BNX to RUB
₽185.248
|1 BNX to INR
₹188.832
|1 BNX to IDR
Rp36,721.3056
|1 BNX to KRW
₩3,089.6544
|1 BNX to PHP
₱124.2976
|1 BNX to EGP
￡E.113.456
|1 BNX to BRL
R$12.7456
|1 BNX to CAD
C$3.0688
|1 BNX to BDT
৳273.056
|1 BNX to NGN
₦3,601.2704
|1 BNX to UAH
₴93.184
|1 BNX to VES
Bs197.12
|1 BNX to PKR
Rs631.5008
|1 BNX to KZT
₸1,160.0064
|1 BNX to THB
฿73.8752
|1 BNX to TWD
NT$66.416
|1 BNX to AED
د.إ8.2208
|1 BNX to CHF
Fr1.8368
|1 BNX to HKD
HK$17.36
|1 BNX to MAD
.د.م20.7424
|1 BNX to MXN
$43.8816