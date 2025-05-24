Biokript Price (BKPT)
The live price of Biokript (BKPT) today is 0.00027532 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BKPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Biokript Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Biokript price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BKPT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Biokript to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Biokript to USD was $ +0.0000228581.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Biokript to USD was $ -0.0000743384.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Biokript to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000228581
|+8.30%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000743384
|-27.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Biokript: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Biokript is the first hybrid Shariah-compliant crypto exchange. What makes your project unique? Biokript is unique because it offers it's users a trading option free from interest, or anything against shariah standards. It also employs a Mudharabah profit-sharing model where the exchange splits its profit 50/50 with the users. History of your project. The idea for Biokript was conceived in 2017 after the growing inefficiencies of fully centralized crypto-trading platforms. The whole cryptocurrency movement started with a desire for decentralization where institutions who are the middle-men are eliminated and users are in full control of their own funds. Biokript was created to provide a solution to the pain-points of users who want to take part in Shariah-compliant crypto trading and to those who lost their money to fully centralized and decentralized exchanges. What’s next for your project? Biokript will be extending their reach to the MENA region. Biokript also aims to have liquidity mining and fiat integration with their platform. Immediately after the presale, they will be listing on DEX, then on the CEX shortly after. They are launching their learn to earn campaign within their second quarter to boost their on ramping initiative. What can your token be used for? Biokript tokens are used as the method of distribution of profit-shares that they generates through trading fees.
|1 BKPT to VND
₫7.05948012
|1 BKPT to AUD
A$0.0004212396
|1 BKPT to GBP
￡0.0002009836
|1 BKPT to EUR
€0.0002422816
|1 BKPT to USD
$0.00027532
|1 BKPT to MYR
RM0.0011646036
|1 BKPT to TRY
₺0.0107429864
|1 BKPT to JPY
¥0.0392303468
|1 BKPT to RUB
₽0.02188794
|1 BKPT to INR
₹0.0234462512
|1 BKPT to IDR
Rp4.4406445396
|1 BKPT to KRW
₩0.3761201584
|1 BKPT to PHP
₱0.015238962
|1 BKPT to EGP
￡E.0.0137357148
|1 BKPT to BRL
R$0.0015583112
|1 BKPT to CAD
C$0.0003771884
|1 BKPT to BDT
৳0.0335449888
|1 BKPT to NGN
₦0.4377092424
|1 BKPT to UAH
₴0.0114312864
|1 BKPT to VES
Bs0.02588008
|1 BKPT to PKR
Rs0.0776182144
|1 BKPT to KZT
₸0.14082618
|1 BKPT to THB
฿0.0089396404
|1 BKPT to TWD
NT$0.0082623532
|1 BKPT to AED
د.إ0.0010104244
|1 BKPT to CHF
Fr0.0002257624
|1 BKPT to HKD
HK$0.0021557556
|1 BKPT to MAD
.د.م0.0025301908
|1 BKPT to MXN
$0.00529991