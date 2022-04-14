Biokript (BKPT) Tokenomics
Biokript (BKPT) Information
What is the project about?
Biokript is the first hybrid Shariah-compliant crypto exchange.
What makes your project unique?
Biokript is unique because it offers it's users a trading option free from interest, or anything against shariah standards. It also employs a Mudharabah profit-sharing model where the exchange splits its profit 50/50 with the users.
History of your project.
The idea for Biokript was conceived in 2017 after the growing inefficiencies of fully centralized crypto-trading platforms. The whole cryptocurrency movement started with a desire for decentralization where institutions who are the middle-men are eliminated and users are in full control of their own funds. Biokript was created to provide a solution to the pain-points of users who want to take part in Shariah-compliant crypto trading and to those who lost their money to fully centralized and decentralized exchanges.
What’s next for your project?
Biokript will be extending their reach to the MENA region. Biokript also aims to have liquidity mining and fiat integration with their platform. Immediately after the presale, they will be listing on DEX, then on the CEX shortly after. They are launching their learn to earn campaign within their second quarter to boost their on ramping initiative.
What can your token be used for?
Biokript tokens are used as the method of distribution of profit-shares that they generates through trading fees.
Biokript (BKPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Biokript (BKPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Biokript (BKPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Biokript (BKPT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BKPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BKPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BKPT's tokenomics, explore BKPT token's live price!
