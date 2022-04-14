BIOS (BIOS) Tokenomics
Biosphere3 is an open-ended agent evolution arena and large-scale multi-agent social simulation experiment. Inspired by Biosphere 2, the 1990s closed ecological system project, Biosphere3 simulates real-world societies and evolutionary processes within a digital sandbox. It is also designed as a Citizen Science Game to engage more intelligent agents and human participants.
The project is primarily supported by the HKUST Crypto-Fintech Lab and led by Prof. Yang Wang, Vice-President of HKUST, and Prof. Kani Chen. It is developed collaboratively by a team of mathematicians, PhD candidates, AI algorithm engineers, etc. All agent frameworks and experimental data are open-sourced, aiming to invite and attract more scholars, developers, and agent architecture communities to join our ecosystem. Together, we strive to accelerate the advent of Artificial Superintelligence (ASI).
Understanding the tokenomics of BIOS (BIOS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BIOS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BIOS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
