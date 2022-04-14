BitBonk (BBONK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BitBonk (BBONK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
BitBonk (BBONK) Information

BitBonk is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that combines the strength of Bitcoin with the playful energy of Bonk, offering a unique and fun approach to the crypto space. Built on both the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum (ETH) networks, BitBonk aims to create a dynamic, community-driven ecosystem that rewards holders through innovative tokenomics, strategic partnerships, and exciting growth opportunities.

The project focuses on delivering a secure and rewarding experience for its users, with features like audited smart contracts, locked liquidity, and a roadmap that includes virtual cards for holders, tier-1 exchange listings, and community incentives. BitBonk is designed to not only entertain but also provide value by growing alongside the broader meme coin movement.

With its transparent approach and dedication to security, BitBonk is set to become a prominent player in the meme coin space.

Official Website:
https://bitbonk.io/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.bitbonk.io/

BitBonk (BBONK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BitBonk (BBONK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.43M
$ 2.43M
Total Supply:
$ 700.00B
$ 700.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 300.00B
$ 300.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.68M
$ 5.68M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00007358
$ 0.00007358
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000164
$ 0.00000164
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

BitBonk (BBONK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BitBonk (BBONK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BBONK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BBONK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BBONK's tokenomics, explore BBONK token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.