BitCanna has been founded by and for the cannabis industry to solve issues around banking, identity and supply chain management. To fulfil this purpose in the cannabis industry it is important to be an impartial player in the industry offering utilities and services to each and everyone in the market, ranging from producers, to intermediaries to end consumers. This requires BitCanna to be more than just a company offering tools, but an interlinked set of features making one complete platform where everyone can find what they need; consumers, the industry and governments alike. These tools will comprise payments, identifications, reviews, supply chain tracking, finding stores and gathering knowledge. Build on the Cosmos-SDK we are ready to deliver the products to revolutionize the cannabis industry.
Understanding the tokenomics of BitCanna (BCNA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BCNA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BCNA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
