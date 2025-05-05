What is Bitci Racing Token (BRACE)

With the development of technology, crypto assets gained the meaning to be more popular day by day. Crypto assets, which may be used in many areas, have expanded their usage areas and led different sectors. Changing and transforming end-user behavior has prioritized the need for a sharing and experience ecosystem in an increasingly digital world.Interactions now take place outside the race day, whenever and wherever the “participant community” desires. This process is getting more and more personal. It is predicted that companies that successfully realize this digital transformation process will be able to get more contribution by using the power of the community, such as teams.Therefore, the experience and social interaction, which is even more meaningful to the community, shall be able to turn into an economic and social activity that will contribute to the team in these periods. Worldwide interest in motor sports is increasing day by day. In a world ruled by the commodification of time, community-based projects aim to achieve success together, considering community views. In the processes of uniting motorsports teams and motorsports fans, it is aimed to increase fan interaction by using blockchain technology.

Bitci Racing Token (BRACE) Resource Official Website