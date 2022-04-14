Bitcoin Black Credit Card (BBCC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bitcoin Black Credit Card (BBCC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Bitcoin Black Credit Card (BBCC) Information

The Bblack Black Card project aims to revolutionize how the crypto elite manage and spend their digital assets by providing an exclusive high-limit crypto card. Our purpose is to offer a seamless bridge between the crypto world and traditional finance, enabling effortless crypto-to-fiat conversion and instant spending in over 140 countries. With only 10,000 memberships available globally, we ensure a high level of exclusivity and provide our members with unparalleled financial freedom and luxury.

Functionally, the Bblack Black Card allows users to convert various cryptocurrencies into fiat seamlessly, making it ideal for both everyday purchases and high-end transactions. The card is supported by a user-friendly mobile app, which offers 24/7 customer support and access to a range of exclusive benefits. Members can enjoy bespoke concierge services, private jet bookings, and invitations to private events, all designed to enhance their lifestyle and offer them the highest standards of comfort and convenience.

The Bblack Black Card stands as more than just a financial tool; it is a symbol of prestige and privilege. Our partnerships with multiple banks ensure the security and privacy of our members' funds, and the card itself can be resold as an asset, adding another layer of value. By integrating the $BBCC token into our ecosystem, we offer a unique gateway for members to acquire the card and participate in our financial revolution. Our goal is to set a new standard for crypto excellence and prestige, providing our members with the ultimate financial experience.

Official Website:
https://www.bblack.io/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bitcoin Black Credit Card (BBCC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 26.37K
$ 26.37K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00002637
$ 0.00002637

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Black Credit Card (BBCC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BBCC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BBCC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.