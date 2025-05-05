BitcoinPoW (BTCW) is a revolutionary new cryptocurrency asset that aims to decentralize mining by eliminating mining pools from it's protocol. With a Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Transactions (PoT) consensus (otherwise known as PoW/PoT), the block rewards for BitcoinPoW are distributed in a unique way that allows people to mine with a unique risk-reward distribution. By securing the network through a new means of validating previous and current transactions, BitcoinPoW may arguably become one of the most secure blockchains that the market has to offer. Coin supply api: https://explorer.bitcoin-pow.org/api/blockchain/coins

Disclaimer

