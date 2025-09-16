What is BitDoge (BITDOGE)

BitDoge is an ERC-20 meme token on Ethereum that blends Bitcoin’s “sound money” ethos with Dogecoin’s playful culture. The project frames this as parody lore about a secret pact between Satoshi and Elon, but its actual purpose is practical: rally a community and coordinate on-chain activities around a clear launch flow. Participation occurs through a sale widget that supports common EVM wallets and fiat on-ramps, while the token itself settles on Ethereum. The aim is a transparent, entertainment-led community coin with verifiable on-chain actions, not a promise of profit.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BitDoge (BITDOGE) How much is BitDoge (BITDOGE) worth today? The live BITDOGE price in USD is 0.0000487 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BITDOGE to USD price? $ 0.0000487 . Check out The current price of BITDOGE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of BitDoge? The market cap for BITDOGE is $ 4.87K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BITDOGE? The circulating supply of BITDOGE is 100.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BITDOGE? BITDOGE achieved an ATH price of 0.328769 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BITDOGE? BITDOGE saw an ATL price of 0.00003724 USD . What is the trading volume of BITDOGE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BITDOGE is -- USD . Will BITDOGE go higher this year? BITDOGE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BITDOGE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

