BitDoge (BITDOGE) Information BitDoge is an ERC-20 meme token on Ethereum that blends Bitcoin’s “sound money” ethos with Dogecoin’s playful culture. The project frames this as parody lore about a secret pact between Satoshi and Elon, but its actual purpose is practical: rally a community and coordinate on-chain activities around a clear launch flow. Participation occurs through a sale widget that supports common EVM wallets and fiat on-ramps, while the token itself settles on Ethereum. The aim is a transparent, entertainment-led community coin with verifiable on-chain actions, not a promise of profit. Official Website: https://bitdoge.meme/ Buy BITDOGE Now!

Market Cap: $ 4.53K
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.53K
All-Time High: $ 0.328769
All-Time Low: $ 0.00003724
Current Price: $ 0

BitDoge (BITDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BitDoge (BITDOGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BITDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BITDOGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BITDOGE's tokenomics, explore BITDOGE token's live price!

