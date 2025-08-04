Bitfinity Network Price (BTF)
Bitfinity Network (BTF) is currently trading at 0.00253809 USD with a market cap of $ 227.28K USD. BTF to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Bitfinity Network to USD was $ +0.00019679.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitfinity Network to USD was $ -0.0008561670.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitfinity Network to USD was $ -0.0012313975.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitfinity Network to USD was $ -0.003655531833355319.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00019679
|+8.41%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008561670
|-33.73%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012313975
|-48.51%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003655531833355319
|-59.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitfinity Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
+8.41%
-4.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bitfinity combines Bitcoin’s liquidity with Ethereum’s programmability, offering high throughput TPS, 1-2 second finality, and decentralized security via threshold cryptography. Its BitFusion Bridge ensures trustless cross-chain transfers through the integration of Chain-Key Cryptography, a threshold signature scheme. Support for assets like Bitcoin Ordinals and Runes distinguishes it within the blockchain space.
