Bitfinity Network (BTF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bitfinity Network (BTF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bitfinity Network (BTF) Information Bitfinity combines Bitcoin’s liquidity with Ethereum’s programmability, offering high throughput TPS, 1-2 second finality, and decentralized security via threshold cryptography. Its BitFusion Bridge ensures trustless cross-chain transfers through the integration of Chain-Key Cryptography, a threshold signature scheme. Support for assets like Bitcoin Ordinals and Runes distinguishes it within the blockchain space. Official Website: https://bitfinity.network Buy BTF Now!

Bitfinity Network (BTF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bitfinity Network (BTF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 165.67K $ 165.67K $ 165.67K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 89.55M $ 89.55M $ 89.55M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.85M $ 1.85M $ 1.85M All-Time High: $ 0.186192 $ 0.186192 $ 0.186192 All-Time Low: $ 0.00119978 $ 0.00119978 $ 0.00119978 Current Price: $ 0.00185018 $ 0.00185018 $ 0.00185018 Learn more about Bitfinity Network (BTF) price

Bitfinity Network (BTF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bitfinity Network (BTF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BTF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BTF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BTF's tokenomics, explore BTF token's live price!

BTF Price Prediction Want to know where BTF might be heading? Our BTF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BTF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!