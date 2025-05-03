BitNomad Price (BNOM)
The live price of BitNomad (BNOM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.11K USD. BNOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitNomad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BitNomad price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 600.00M USD
During today, the price change of BitNomad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BitNomad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BitNomad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BitNomad to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+19.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BitNomad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NOMAD is someone who cares about the safety of children on the internet. He strives to create a safe environment where children can enjoy and explore the web without risks. NOMAD believes that children are the future and works diligently to provide educational resources and protection tools that ensure the digital world is a safe and beneficial place for them. Thanks to NOMAD's efforts, children can enjoy technology in a safe and positive way.
