Bitra Price (BTR)
The live price of Bitra (BTR) today is 1,108.94 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 110.90K USD. BTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitra Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bitra price change within the day is -6.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BTR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BTR price information.
During today, the price change of Bitra to USD was $ -72.201053143495.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitra to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -72.201053143495
|-6.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.62%
-6.11%
-14.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BITRA - a scarce creation by the enigmatic Taraxi Taramoto. Only 100 coins exist, untouched and shrouded in mystery. No noise, no intervention - just value born of rarity. A decentralized legacy left for the community to uphold. BITRA moves in silence, its brilliance speaks loudest. BITRA is a store-of-value asset on the Taraxa Network. The BITRA Community is part of self-organised Venture Capital group within Taraxa, dedicated to accelerating Taraxa's growth and increasing its visibility.
