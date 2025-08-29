More About BL0CK

$0.240343
Bl0ck (BL0CK) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.139117
$ 0.261735
$ 0.139117
$ 0.261735
$ 0.261735
$ 0.139117
Bl0ck (BL0CK) real-time price is $0.240343. Over the past 24 hours, BL0CK traded between a low of $ 0.139117 and a high of $ 0.261735, showing active market volatility. BL0CK's all-time high price is $ 0.261735, while its all-time low price is $ 0.139117.

In terms of short-term performance, BL0CK has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +62.50% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bl0ck (BL0CK) Market Information

$ 0.00
--
$ 2.40B
0.00
10,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Bl0ck is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BL0CK is 0.00, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.40B.

Bl0ck (BL0CK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Bl0ck to USD was $ +0.092442.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bl0ck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bl0ck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bl0ck to USD was $ 0.

Today$ +0.092442+62.50%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Bl0ck (BL0CK)

BLOCK is a next-generation Layer 1 & Layer 2 hybrid blockchain ecosystem built for scalability, decentralization, and real-world adoption. Powered by Ethereum-compatible smart contracts, BLOCK enables secure DeFi tools, staking, tokenization of real assets (stocks, crypto indexes), and Web3 community monetization. With a fixed token supply, onchain staking rewards, and an expanding set of apps including BLOCKSWAP and ICM (Internet Capital Markets), BLOCK is the financial backbone of an open and transparent digital future. BLOCK is creating the financial infrastructure of tomorrow — a permissionless ecosystem where users can stake, swap, get access to tokenized assets (RWA) and access yield-generating products without relying on centralized intermediaries.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bl0ck (BL0CK) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Bl0ck Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Bl0ck (BL0CK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bl0ck (BL0CK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bl0ck.

Check the Bl0ck price prediction now!

BL0CK to Local Currencies

Bl0ck (BL0CK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bl0ck (BL0CK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BL0CK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bl0ck (BL0CK)

How much is Bl0ck (BL0CK) worth today?
The live BL0CK price in USD is 0.240343 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BL0CK to USD price?
The current price of BL0CK to USD is $ 0.240343. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Bl0ck?
The market cap for BL0CK is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BL0CK?
The circulating supply of BL0CK is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BL0CK?
BL0CK achieved an ATH price of 0.261735 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BL0CK?
BL0CK saw an ATL price of 0.139117 USD.
What is the trading volume of BL0CK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BL0CK is -- USD.
Will BL0CK go higher this year?
BL0CK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BL0CK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Bl0ck (BL0CK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-28 18:39:00Industry Updates
SOL breaks through $215, reaching a new 206-day high, with SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH exchange rates continuing to strengthen
08-28 16:50:00Industry Updates
Total Stablecoin Market Cap Breaks Through $280 Billion, Setting a New All-Time High
08-28 15:25:00Industry Updates
Ethereum has gained 20.6% so far in August, on track to record its fourth positive August in history
08-28 05:13:00Industry Updates
Incremental funds continue to flow into the crypto ecosystem, with Tether and Circle minting a total of 1.25 billion dollars in stablecoins today
08-27 15:39:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $455 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.10 million
08-25 21:14:39Industry Updates
Crypto total market cap falls below $4 trillion, altcoin total market cap drops 3.58% intraday

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.