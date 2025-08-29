What is Bl0ck (BL0CK)

BLOCK is a next-generation Layer 1 & Layer 2 hybrid blockchain ecosystem built for scalability, decentralization, and real-world adoption. Powered by Ethereum-compatible smart contracts, BLOCK enables secure DeFi tools, staking, tokenization of real assets (stocks, crypto indexes), and Web3 community monetization. With a fixed token supply, onchain staking rewards, and an expanding set of apps including BLOCKSWAP and ICM (Internet Capital Markets), BLOCK is the financial backbone of an open and transparent digital future. BLOCK is creating the financial infrastructure of tomorrow — a permissionless ecosystem where users can stake, swap, get access to tokenized assets (RWA) and access yield-generating products without relying on centralized intermediaries.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bl0ck (BL0CK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Bl0ck Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Bl0ck (BL0CK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bl0ck (BL0CK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bl0ck.

Check the Bl0ck price prediction now!

BL0CK to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Bl0ck (BL0CK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bl0ck (BL0CK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BL0CK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bl0ck (BL0CK) How much is Bl0ck (BL0CK) worth today? The live BL0CK price in USD is 0.240343 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BL0CK to USD price? $ 0.240343 . Check out The current price of BL0CK to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Bl0ck? The market cap for BL0CK is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BL0CK? The circulating supply of BL0CK is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BL0CK? BL0CK achieved an ATH price of 0.261735 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BL0CK? BL0CK saw an ATL price of 0.139117 USD . What is the trading volume of BL0CK? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BL0CK is -- USD . Will BL0CK go higher this year? BL0CK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BL0CK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Bl0ck (BL0CK) Important Industry Updates