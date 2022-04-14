Bl0ck (BL0CK) Tokenomics
BLOCK is a next-generation Layer 1 & Layer 2 hybrid blockchain ecosystem built for scalability, decentralization, and real-world adoption. Powered by Ethereum-compatible smart contracts, BLOCK enables secure DeFi tools, staking, tokenization of real assets (stocks, crypto indexes), and Web3 community monetization. With a fixed token supply, onchain staking rewards, and an expanding set of apps including BLOCKSWAP and ICM (Internet Capital Markets), BLOCK is the financial backbone of an open and transparent digital future.
BLOCK is creating the financial infrastructure of tomorrow — a permissionless ecosystem where users can stake, swap, get access to tokenized assets (RWA) and access yield-generating products without relying on centralized intermediaries.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bl0ck (BL0CK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BL0CK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BL0CK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BL0CK's tokenomics, explore BL0CK token's live price!
