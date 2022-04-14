Blepe the Blue (BLEPE) Tokenomics
Blepe the Blue (BLEPE) Information
Meme Heritage: Born out of the iconic $Pepe funeral comic, Blepe carries the torch of internet culture. Innovation: Blepe Coin brings innovation to the crypto world, marrying memes and currency like never before. Community-Driven: Inspired by 4chan, Reddit, and meme enthusiasts worldwide, Blepe Coin is a movement fueled by the community. Invest in the Future: Just as the internet embraced Blepe during the $Pepe funeral, now is the time to invest in the future of memetic currency. Blepe the Blue: The face of Blepe Coin, the blue character Brett, symbolizes the transformative power of memes.
Blepe the Blue (BLEPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blepe the Blue (BLEPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Blepe the Blue (BLEPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Blepe the Blue (BLEPE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLEPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLEPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BLEPE's tokenomics, explore BLEPE token's live price!
BLEPE Price Prediction
Want to know where BLEPE might be heading? Our BLEPE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.