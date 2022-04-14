BlockDrop (BDROP) Information

What is BlockDrop - BlockDrop simplifies access to the benefits of Bitcoin mining activities. Utilizing blockchain technology, BlockDrop Coin allows for broader participation in Bitcoin mining without the complexities and direct involvement traditionally required. How BlockDrop Makes BTC Mining More Accessible - with the increasing dominance of Bitcoin mining by well-resourced entities, the opportunity for individual participants and small operators to engage in Bitcoin mining and reap its rewards has diminished. This trend towards centralization limits the benefits of Bitcoin mining to a select few. BlockDrop Coin addresses this challenge by implementing a token-based model which allows participants to purchase tokens, granting them a right to weekly airdrop rewards derived from the Bitcoin mining. The airdrops are the net rewards of Bitcoin mining operations managed by industry leading Bitcoin mining firms known for their efficiency and environmentally friendly practices. Key Features of BlockDrop - tokenization of Bitcoin mining Operations: BlockDrop Coin plans to tokenize a significant number of miners from reputable Bitcoin mining operations, providing participants with an opportunity to partake, initially, through a token presale and later via exchanges. Buyback and Burn Strategy: To enhance the token's value and manage its supply effectively, BlockDrop Coin will periodically utilize a portion of the Bitcoin mining value to repurchase and retire tokens from the market. Transparent Airdrops: Holders of the token will benefit from weekly airdrops representing the net rewards from the Bitcoin mining operations airdropped less 2%, converted into Solana (SOL) and allocated based on token ownership. The airdrops will be sent/received on a fixed weekly schedule. Token holders are required to hold their tokens, in their wallet, for a minimum of 6 days prior, in order to secure a share of the airdrop. Unqualified tokens will simply miss out until the next airdrop