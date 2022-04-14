BlueLotusDAO (BLDT) Tokenomics
BlueLotusDAO (BLDT) Information
BlueLotusDAO is the best place to trade and earn on networks such as Genesys Network, Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avax (Coming Soon); you can get the best rates for your token swaps and earn more with your token assets. Both in V2/V3.
As DeFi's first multi-chain Dynamic Market Maker and the main protocol in BlueLotusDAO's liquidity hub, our platform is both a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator and a liquidity source with capital-efficient liquidity pools that earns fees for liquidity providers.
Unlike the static/fixed nature of a typical AMM/DEX and other liquidity platforms in the space, BlueLotusDAO is designed to maximize the use of capital by enabling liquidity aggregation for the best rates, extremely high capital efficiency, and reacting to market conditions to optimize returns for liquidity providers.
Understanding the tokenomics of BlueLotusDAO (BLDT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLDT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLDT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
