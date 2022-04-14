Bnext B3X (B3X) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bnext B3X (B3X), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Bnext B3X (B3X) Information

The B3X token is a utility token that underpins the entire Bnext ecosystem, whose mission is to bring financial freedom to a global community of banked and unbanked by expanding access to a growing selection of next-generation financial tools and remaining committed to continuously improving the user experience.

The continued support from Borderless Capital will help Bnext to strengthen its growing community and bring more value to users through international expansion. Forthcoming products on the Bnext roadmap include a robust reward system, a diversified marketplace, the crypto wallet app with buying and selling conditions, international money transfers, user discounts, and more.

Official Website:
https://bnext.es/token

Bnext B3X (B3X) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bnext B3X (B3X), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0,00
$ 0,00
Total Supply:
$ 3,50B
$ 3,50B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0,00
$ 0,00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 587,73K
$ 587,73K
All-Time High:
$ 0,02009271
$ 0,02009271
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0,00016792
$ 0,00016792

Bnext B3X (B3X) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bnext B3X (B3X) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of B3X tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many B3X tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand B3X's tokenomics, explore B3X token's live price!

B3X Price Prediction

Want to know where B3X might be heading? Our B3X price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.