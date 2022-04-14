Bnext B3X (B3X) Tokenomics
The B3X token is a utility token that underpins the entire Bnext ecosystem, whose mission is to bring financial freedom to a global community of banked and unbanked by expanding access to a growing selection of next-generation financial tools and remaining committed to continuously improving the user experience.
The continued support from Borderless Capital will help Bnext to strengthen its growing community and bring more value to users through international expansion. Forthcoming products on the Bnext roadmap include a robust reward system, a diversified marketplace, the crypto wallet app with buying and selling conditions, international money transfers, user discounts, and more.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of B3X tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many B3X tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
