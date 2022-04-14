Bnext B3X (B3X) Information

The B3X token is a utility token that underpins the entire Bnext ecosystem, whose mission is to bring financial freedom to a global community of banked and unbanked by expanding access to a growing selection of next-generation financial tools and remaining committed to continuously improving the user experience.

The continued support from Borderless Capital will help Bnext to strengthen its growing community and bring more value to users through international expansion. Forthcoming products on the Bnext roadmap include a robust reward system, a diversified marketplace, the crypto wallet app with buying and selling conditions, international money transfers, user discounts, and more.