BobaCat (PSPS) Tokenomics
What is the project about?
BobaCat (PSPS) is a cryptocurrency token created as an homage to Boba Cat, the adopted cat of Dogecoin co-founder Billy Marcus.
What makes your project unique?
Transparency At BobaCat, we're all about being open and honest. We believe that sharing clear information about what we do is what brings our crypto community together and makes it strong.
History of your project.
BobaCat has recently transitioned to the Ethereum (ETH) network from its previous presence on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). During this migration, the project has forged several meaningful partnerships with select pet shelters, bolstering its commitment to animal welfare. In addition, BobaCat has cultivated a vibrant and engaged community of supporters, and it has successfully established itself as a legally recognized non-profit organization.
What’s next for your project?
Our mission is to educate non-profit societies to adopt cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to bring more transparency, reduce transaction costs, and remove third parties.
What can your token be used for?
Governance: Token holders can participate in governance decisions, helping shape the future of the project, such as voting on proposals for partnerships, projects, or changes to the platform. BobaCat DAO: https://snapshot.org/#/bobainu.eth
Utility: The token can be used for various utilities within the platform, like accessing premium features, exclusive content, or participating in special events and promotions.
Charitable Contributions: As a non-profit organization, BobaCat may accept donations in the form of its native token, allowing users to contribute to animal welfare causes.
Trading: The token can also be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges, providing liquidity and the potential for investment gains.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BobaCat (PSPS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BobaCat (PSPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BobaCat (PSPS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PSPS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PSPS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PSPS's tokenomics, explore PSPS token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.