Bobzilla Price (ZILLA)
Bobzilla (ZILLA) is currently trading at 0.00008483 USD with a market cap of $ 84.83K USD. ZILLA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ZILLA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZILLA price information.
During today, the price change of Bobzilla to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bobzilla to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bobzilla to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bobzilla to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bobzilla: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
-0.55%
+3.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bobzilla ($BOB) is a cryptocurrency token and NFT project on the Sui Network, centered around a dino fossil transformed into the mighty Bobzilla. It aims to simplify NFT creation with user-friendly minting tools and onboard users to blockchain. The project engages its community through airdrops and launches on platforms like Moonbags, blending crypto innovation with a playful, monstrous theme on sui
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Bobzilla (ZILLA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZILLA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZILLA to VND
₫2.23230145
|1 ZILLA to AUD
A$0.0001306382
|1 ZILLA to GBP
￡0.0000636225
|1 ZILLA to EUR
€0.0000729538
|1 ZILLA to USD
$0.00008483
|1 ZILLA to MYR
RM0.0003588309
|1 ZILLA to TRY
₺0.0034508844
|1 ZILLA to JPY
¥0.01247001
|1 ZILLA to ARS
ARS$0.1146350205
|1 ZILLA to RUB
₽0.0067465299
|1 ZILLA to INR
₹0.0074022658
|1 ZILLA to IDR
Rp1.3906555152
|1 ZILLA to KRW
₩0.1174929432
|1 ZILLA to PHP
₱0.0048785733
|1 ZILLA to EGP
￡E.0.0040650536
|1 ZILLA to BRL
R$0.0004699582
|1 ZILLA to CAD
C$0.0001162171
|1 ZILLA to BDT
৳0.0102406776
|1 ZILLA to NGN
₦0.1283350655
|1 ZILLA to UAH
₴0.0035009341
|1 ZILLA to VES
Bs0.01043409
|1 ZILLA to CLP
$0.0822851
|1 ZILLA to PKR
Rs0.0237685177
|1 ZILLA to KZT
₸0.045460397
|1 ZILLA to THB
฿0.0027535818
|1 ZILLA to TWD
NT$0.0025304789
|1 ZILLA to AED
د.إ0.0003113261
|1 ZILLA to CHF
Fr0.000067864
|1 ZILLA to HKD
HK$0.0006659155
|1 ZILLA to MAD
.د.م0.0007668632
|1 ZILLA to MXN
$0.0015981972
|1 ZILLA to PLN
zł0.0003121744
|1 ZILLA to RON
лв0.0003715554
|1 ZILLA to SEK
kr0.0008186095
|1 ZILLA to BGN
лв0.0001425144
|1 ZILLA to HUF
Ft0.0291704921
|1 ZILLA to CZK
Kč0.0018000926
|1 ZILLA to KWD
د.ك0.00002570349
|1 ZILLA to ILS
₪0.0002892703