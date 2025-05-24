BocaChica Price (CHICA)
The live price of BocaChica (CHICA) today is 0.00014896 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CHICA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BocaChica Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.27 USD
- BocaChica price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHICA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHICA price information.
During today, the price change of BocaChica to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BocaChica to USD was $ +0.0000363512.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BocaChica to USD was $ +0.0000162027.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BocaChica to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000363512
|+24.40%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000162027
|+10.88%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BocaChica: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BocaChica.io - fair, reliable, and easy-to-use launchpad platform that focused exclusively on growing the NEAR and Solana-based ecosystems.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CHICA to VND
₫3.81948336
|1 CHICA to AUD
A$0.0002279088
|1 CHICA to GBP
￡0.0001087408
|1 CHICA to EUR
€0.0001295952
|1 CHICA to USD
$0.00014896
|1 CHICA to MYR
RM0.0006301008
|1 CHICA to TRY
₺0.0057915648
|1 CHICA to JPY
¥0.021234248
|1 CHICA to RUB
₽0.0118378512
|1 CHICA to INR
₹0.0126720272
|1 CHICA to IDR
Rp2.4025803088
|1 CHICA to KRW
₩0.2034972352
|1 CHICA to PHP
₱0.0082434464
|1 CHICA to EGP
￡E.0.0074301248
|1 CHICA to BRL
R$0.0008401344
|1 CHICA to CAD
C$0.0002040752
|1 CHICA to BDT
৳0.0181492864
|1 CHICA to NGN
₦0.2368195872
|1 CHICA to UAH
₴0.0061848192
|1 CHICA to VES
Bs0.01400224
|1 CHICA to PKR
Rs0.0419948032
|1 CHICA to KZT
₸0.07619304
|1 CHICA to THB
฿0.0048397104
|1 CHICA to TWD
NT$0.0044643312
|1 CHICA to AED
د.إ0.0005466832
|1 CHICA to CHF
Fr0.0001221472
|1 CHICA to HKD
HK$0.0011663568
|1 CHICA to MAD
.د.م0.0013689424
|1 CHICA to MXN
$0.0028659904