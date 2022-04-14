Boggy Coin (BOGGY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Boggy Coin (BOGGY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Boggy Coin (BOGGY) Information

Boggy was once a degen meme coin gambler. After this rug-pulled one too many times, he decided to take control by creating his own unique token. He create it with a philanthropic mission to aid others worldwide through it.

Boggy will be creating several consistent streams of revenue through their youtube channel, merchandise and other projects. All projects created by Boggy will have part of it's revenue used to buyback Boggy tokens and consistently increase the value of our token with it.

Official Website:
https://boggycoin.com
Whitepaper:
https://docs.boggycoin.com

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Boggy Coin (BOGGY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 114.64K
$ 114.64K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00163913
$ 0.00163913
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00011464
$ 0.00011464

Boggy Coin (BOGGY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Boggy Coin (BOGGY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BOGGY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BOGGY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BOGGY's tokenomics, explore BOGGY token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.