Bonfire (BONFIRE) Information

The Bonfire Token, a safe community owned token which will give holders passive income for holding Bonfire Token. The Bonfire Token will be used to provide supply for many other wrapped Bonfire Tokens in the Bonfire World and will redistribute the passive income to all other wrapped Bonfire Token holders.

Bonfire Token contract has been renounced, which means nobody can ever change the contract parameters or steal liquidity.

We now have introduced the official wrapped Bonfire Token, the BonCash Token (0xBFbc11611d96aE21cfC8aC597EC2A518AFDFB8B4). There is no action required for Bonfire holders, Bonfire and BonCash will co-exist for each others benefit.