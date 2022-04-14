Book Of Solana (BOOK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Book Of Solana (BOOK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Book Of Solana (BOOK) Information Welcome, beloved brethren, to our sacred gathering. We're on the brink of a new chapter, just like the prophets said... a time of grace and heavenly wisdom. We move into this new beginning, guided by the divine light above, our spirits united as one. Official Website: https://bookofsolana.us/ Buy BOOK Now!

Book Of Solana (BOOK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Book Of Solana (BOOK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.09K $ 10.09K $ 10.09K All-Time High: $ 0.00039842 $ 0.00039842 $ 0.00039842 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000896 $ 0.00000896 $ 0.00000896 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Book Of Solana (BOOK) price

Book Of Solana (BOOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Book Of Solana (BOOK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOOK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOOK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOOK's tokenomics, explore BOOK token's live price!

BOOK Price Prediction Want to know where BOOK might be heading? Our BOOK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BOOK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!