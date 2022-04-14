Boton AI (BOTON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Boton AI (BOTON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Boton AI (BOTON) Information BOTON is an AI-powered platform revolutionizing content creation and community engagement for crypto projects, especially meme coins. Projects integrate BOTON's custom AI bots into their Telegram groups, enabling community members to quickly generate branded content like memes, enhancing engagement cost-effectively. Every memecoin spends thousand of dollars on deployment, marketing and listings but they forget about the art, art is something what a memecoin can make or break. Boton creates art for a fraction of a price of a designer! Official Website: https://boton.fun/ Buy BOTON Now!

Boton AI (BOTON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Boton AI (BOTON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 123.10K $ 123.10K $ 123.10K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 123.10K $ 123.10K $ 123.10K All-Time High: $ 0.00103456 $ 0.00103456 $ 0.00103456 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012309 $ 0.00012309 $ 0.00012309 Learn more about Boton AI (BOTON) price

Boton AI (BOTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Boton AI (BOTON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOTON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOTON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOTON's tokenomics, explore BOTON token's live price!

BOTON Price Prediction Want to know where BOTON might be heading? Our BOTON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BOTON token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!