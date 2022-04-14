BounceBit BTC (BBTC) Information

BBTC is synthetic Bitcoin on the BounceBit platform. It is a Liquid Custody Token (LCT) backed 1:1 by assets in centralized custody.

BounceBit natively supports liquid staking for BBTC. BBTC holders can stake their funds with node operators and receive a liquid staking derivative (LSD) as receipt for their contribution. This LSD can be restaked to infrastructure like BTC Bridge, oracles, data availability layers and more.