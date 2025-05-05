Bouncing DVD Price (DVD)
The live price of Bouncing DVD (DVD) today is 0.00001379 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DVD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bouncing DVD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.13 USD
- Bouncing DVD price change within the day is +1.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bouncing DVD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bouncing DVD to USD was $ +0.0000014485.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bouncing DVD to USD was $ -0.0000038898.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bouncing DVD to USD was $ -0.00001826141214823883.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000014485
|+10.50%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000038898
|-28.20%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00001826141214823883
|-56.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bouncing DVD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.32%
+1.00%
-3.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Relive 90s nostalgia with Bouncing $DVD on Solana. Community-ran meme token and video generator. (The initial developer has left, so the community has taken over to further develop this project.)
