BOXCAT (BOXCAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00003814 $ 0.00003814 $ 0.00003814 24H Low $ 0.0000561 $ 0.0000561 $ 0.0000561 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00003814$ 0.00003814 $ 0.00003814 24H High $ 0.0000561$ 0.0000561 $ 0.0000561 All Time High $ 0.39503$ 0.39503 $ 0.39503 Lowest Price $ 0.00003814$ 0.00003814 $ 0.00003814 Price Change (1H) +2.80% Price Change (1D) -24.12% Price Change (7D) -54.25% Price Change (7D) -54.25%

BOXCAT (BOXCAT) real-time price is $0.00004257. Over the past 24 hours, BOXCAT traded between a low of $ 0.00003814 and a high of $ 0.0000561, showing active market volatility. BOXCAT's all-time high price is $ 0.39503, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003814.

In terms of short-term performance, BOXCAT has changed by +2.80% over the past hour, -24.12% over 24 hours, and -54.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BOXCAT (BOXCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.52K$ 42.52K $ 42.52K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BOXCAT is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOXCAT is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.52K.