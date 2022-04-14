BrAIngent (BRAIN) Tokenomics
BrAIngent (BRAIN) Information
Welcome to BrAIngent, where the decentralized intelligence of the future is brought to life. With a team of seasoned developers and visionary business strategists, BrAIngent stands at the forefront of a technological revolution that is reshaping how we work, communicate, and think.
With Telegram onboarding 1.5 million new users daily and 10% of the global population already active on the platform, BrAIngent thrives in this dynamic environment of continuous growth.
By developing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to navigate the complexities of blockchain technology, Telegram community support, and everyday AI tasks, BrAIngent is making AI accessible and practical for both ordinary users and Web3 enthusiasts.
BrAIngent (BRAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BrAIngent (BRAIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BrAIngent (BRAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BrAIngent (BRAIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRAIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BRAIN Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.