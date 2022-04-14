BSCEX (BSCX) Tokenomics
BSCEX (BSCX) Information
"BSCex’s mission is to make Binance’s off-chain services available on the blockchain, develop the applications on BSC, and promote the features of decentralized finance that let our users earn tokens and gain many other economic benefits.
We're developing the first Cross-liquidity Layer 2 protocol on BSC. The BSCex Aggregating Engine will find the AMMs with the best liquidity among BSC's AMMs to divide, match, and execute user's orders. Most AMMs suffer from low liquidity and the big price impact (slippage) for the vast majority of transactions. Users cannot execute the order with high volume without causing a big slippage. The BSCex Aggregating Engine will divide the order into many parts and execute each part in different AMMs to lower the risk of price slippage"
BSCEX (BSCX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BSCEX (BSCX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BSCEX (BSCX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BSCEX (BSCX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BSCX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BSCX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BSCX's tokenomics, explore BSCX token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.