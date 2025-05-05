BTAF token Price (BTAF)
The live price of BTAF token (BTAF) today is 0.0345963 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BTAF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BTAF token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 50.36K USD
- BTAF token price change within the day is -1.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BTAF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BTAF price information.
During today, the price change of BTAF token to USD was $ -0.00045197944085798.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BTAF token to USD was $ +0.0001982921.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BTAF token to USD was $ -0.0053517431.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BTAF token to USD was $ -0.001445233465804874.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00045197944085798
|-1.28%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001982921
|+0.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0053517431
|-15.46%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001445233465804874
|-4.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of BTAF token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.25%
-1.28%
-5.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BTAF token is the native utility token for BitcoinTAF.com. The goal is to create global DeFi ecosystems that allow the purchase of digital products securely, easily, and quickly with minimal fees. BitcoinTAF will supply a safe and secure platform for token holders to use tokens to access products; creating savings by utilizing faster transactions from many global payment systems and reducing costs on transactions fees by using the BTAF tokens instead of fiat or other credit payment systems. It endeavours to provide more opportunities for cryptocurrency holders, traders, and users to be able to access products without the uncertainty of financial fiat delay and denial issues. Its decentralized approach ensures quicker, cheaper transactions, greater efficiency, and increased transparency. Based on the Binance Smart Chain, BTAF is also positioned for the future with endless possibilities in the DeFi, Metaverse, and NFT age to connect with projects that desire alternative funding options and want to use the utility BTAF token on their platforms. Since 2016 Bitcoin Trend & Forecast (“BitcoinTAF”) has been one of the most trusted sources for thousands of traders who look to the company to provide training, technical trend data, and fundamental research reports at every skill level. BTAF token is the brainchild of one of its founders, Marius Landman, who wanted to supply the world with an easier, more robust and secure way to pay for digital goods and services. BTAF is available for trading on a growing number of exchanges, with several pairs currently available on Pancakeswap and DexTools : https://www.dextools.io/app/en/bnb/pair-explorer/0x7ac443da58259a664e9bb7f4c85ed913d222a8ee https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0xcAE3d82D63e2b0094bc959752993D3D3743B5D08 Check out the website www.btaftoken.io for more information.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BTAF to VND
₫910.4016345
|1 BTAF to AUD
A$0.053278302
|1 BTAF to GBP
￡0.025947225
|1 BTAF to EUR
€0.030444744
|1 BTAF to USD
$0.0345963
|1 BTAF to MYR
RM0.144612534
|1 BTAF to TRY
₺1.334725254
|1 BTAF to JPY
¥4.987056645
|1 BTAF to RUB
₽2.86111401
|1 BTAF to INR
₹2.914392312
|1 BTAF to IDR
Rp567.152368272
|1 BTAF to KRW
₩47.719022553
|1 BTAF to PHP
₱1.919402724
|1 BTAF to EGP
￡E.1.752302595
|1 BTAF to BRL
R$0.196852947
|1 BTAF to CAD
C$0.047396931
|1 BTAF to BDT
৳4.21728897
|1 BTAF to NGN
₦55.620817473
|1 BTAF to UAH
₴1.43920608
|1 BTAF to VES
Bs3.0444744
|1 BTAF to PKR
Rs9.753388896
|1 BTAF to KZT
₸17.916039918
|1 BTAF to THB
฿1.140985974
|1 BTAF to TWD
NT$1.026818184
|1 BTAF to AED
د.إ0.126968421
|1 BTAF to CHF
Fr0.028368966
|1 BTAF to HKD
HK$0.268121325
|1 BTAF to MAD
.د.م0.320361738
|1 BTAF to MXN
$0.677741517