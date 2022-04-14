BTCs (BTCS) Information

Little cookies is currently categorized as a meme coin. However, being the "little cookies" of the big cookies (BTC), it is far more valuable than other meme coins and operates on a different level than those "dog coins" or meme coins with no substance. Additionally, Little cookies is obtained through Minting, which is equivalent to mining, incurring gas fees and transaction costs. It has value support, which is why it will not reach zero.