Little cookies is currently categorized as a meme coin. However, being the "little cookies" of the big cookies (BTC), it is far more valuable than other meme coins and operates on a different level than those "dog coins" or meme coins with no substance. Additionally, Little cookies is obtained through Minting, which is equivalent to mining, incurring gas fees and transaction costs. It has value support, which is why it will not reach zero.
Understanding the tokenomics of BTCs (BTCS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BTCS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BTCS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
