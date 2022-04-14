Bubblefong (BBF) Tokenomics
Bubblefong (BBF) Information
"BBF Limited's [BabyShark BubbleFong Friends] is P2E (Play-to-Earn) game based on The Pinkfong Company's Baby Shark IP license. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is a game that combines the popular classic bubble shooter game genre that everyone is familiar with and enjoys and the battle royale game style in which multiple users compete against each other in real-time. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends consists of 101 Battle Royale, Team Battles, Single Play mode, and many more. Characters, equipment, and items acquired in the game can be issued as NFTs which can be used to mine with 'GameFi.' This system allows for open NFT transactions between players. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends plans to issue and operate on two types of virtual currencies: 'BBF,' a governance coin, and 'FRD,' a utility coin."
Bubblefong (BBF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bubblefong (BBF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bubblefong (BBF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bubblefong (BBF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BBF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BBF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BBF's tokenomics, explore BBF token's live price!
BBF Price Prediction
Want to know where BBF might be heading? Our BBF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.